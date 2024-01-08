Update: Funeral Details Released After Sudden Death Of Yorktown Town Supervisor Thomas Diana

A visitation for Yorktown Town Supervisor Thomas Diana, who died on Friday, Jan. 5 at the age of 66, will be held on Monday, Jan. 8 between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Yorktown Funeral Home located at 945 East Main St., according to his obituary.

To help Yorktown residents travel to the visitation service, the town will provide a shuttle bus service from the Jefferson Valley Mall to the funeral home starting at 1:45 p.m. on Monday. Those who wish to use the service should park their cars and meet the shuttles on the south side of the mall near 24 Hour Fitness.

The first two shuttles will go back and forth every 15 minutes or as buses fill, officials said.

Diana died only days after being sworn into his position on Monday, Jan. 1 following his election to his first two-year term in November. He originally became interim Town Supervisor in January 2023 when his predecessor, Matt Slater, was elected to the New York State Assembly.

Born and raised in the Yorktown hamlet of Shrub Oak, Diana graduated from Lakeland High School in 1975 and soon began a career in public service, first becoming the Putnam County Deputy Sheriff. He then moved to the Yorktown Police Department, becoming part of the K9 Unit, according to his obituary.

Diana later went on to serve as Patrol Commander Sergeant with the Cortlandt Police Department and then finished his law enforcement career with the Westchester County Police Department. He retired in 2005.

After his retirement, Diana continued dedicating his time to his community, becoming an important part of the founding of the Yorktown Against Heroin Program. He was also elected to the Yorktown Town Board in 2015 and served there for seven years before becoming Town Supervisor.

During his time in public service, Diana was known for his ability to quickly connect with anyone he spoke with.

"Thomas never met a stranger he didn't know and loved talking to people. He would drop everything to help anyone in need," his obituary said, continuing, "He had a quick wit and beautiful, blue eyes that lit up the room. Thomas had a jovial smile and laugh that made everyone happy whenever he was near."

In addition to his career, Diana enjoyed hobbies such as drag racing and raising dogs. He was also a licensed boat captain and had received his pilot's license, according to his obituary.

Diana is survived by his wife, Donna; his daughter, Megan, and her husband, William; his daughter Brianna, and her husband, Steven; and his grandchildren, Emma Marie, Gracie Lynn, Penelope Rose, and Daisy Row.

In addition to Monday's visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 11:15 a.m. at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Shrub Oak at 1377 East Main St.

