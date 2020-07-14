Charles S. Vollers, 79, Yorktown High School Graduate, Had Long Career In The Glass Industry

Charles S. Vollers was born in the Bronx on April 17, 1941 and died on June 24 in Lansing, MI, following surgical complications.

He was raised in Yorktown Heights, where his first jobs were behind the counter at the local pharmacy and at the Sparkle Lake Tea Room. He graduated from Yorktown High School in 1958 and attended Alfred University, where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Ceramic Engineering. While at Alfred, he met the love of his life and future wife, a nursing student, Judith Doyle.

In 1964, he moved to Toledo, OH, after accepting his first professional job as an engineer at the Owens Illinois Technical Center, beginning a 24-year career in the glass industry. He advanced through several engineering and technology positions at O-I, leaving as supervisor of fiber optic and laser glass pilot production. In 1973 he became a founding director, and vice president of operations, at Kigre, Inc., a specialty glass maker. He ran operations there until 1984 and was the co-holder of three U.S. patents for laser glass compositions. He remained a consultant to Kigre until 1988.

In October of 1964, he married Judith Doyle in New Woodstock, NY, and they lived in Toledo until 1976, when they moved to Blissfield, MI, to raise their three sons. Chuck became involved in Blissfield Village affairs, first as a member of the planning commission, then as a Village Trustee and finally as the elected Village President — for two terms — from 1987 through 1991. He remained active in his community, especially organizing river cleanup projects.

After Judi tragically died in an automobile accident in 1990, he turned his attentions to his sons, and a new business venture. In 1994 he renovated the Riga Tavern and ran it through 2017 as a family-friendly restaurant, cooking for and serving four generations of clientele, many of whom became like family.

After retirement, he moved to East Lansing, MI. He took joy in reading, listening to classical music, family reunions and attending Detroit Tigers, Toledo Mudhens and Lansing Lugnuts games.

Surviving are his three sons, Doyle, of Tallahassee, FL, Jason of Ithaca, NY and Jonathan (Dawn) of Sammamish, WA; grandchildren, Jake, Kellen, Griffin and Emilia; sisters Judith Martin of California and Maryanne Vollers Campbell of Montana. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Josephine Vollers and brothers Joseph and Robert.

