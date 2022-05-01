COVID-19: CDC Now Recommends NYers Wear Masks In These 37 Counties

Health officials have provided an update on the New York counties where they recommend people wear face masks due to the level of COVID-19 in the community.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status, in counties with a high level of COVID-19 in the community.
To determine the level of COVID-19 in a county, the CDC looks at a combination of three metrics: new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population over a seven-day period, the percent of staffed inpatient beds that are occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
The agency provided an update on COVID-19 community levels using case data from Thursday, Apr 21, through Wednesday, April 27, and hospital admissions data and data on the number of inpatient beds occupied from Wednesday, April 20, through Tuesday, April 26.
The number of counties currently listed as having a high level of COVID-19 has increased from the previous CDC update.
The following 37 counties were listed as having a high level of COVID-19 in the community:
- Rensselaer County
- Albany County
- Schenectady County
- Saratoga County
- Washington County
- Warren County
- Montgomery County
- Fulton County
- Hamilton County
- Herkimer County
- Clinton County
- Franklin County
- St. Lawrence County
- Oneida County
- Madison County
- Jefferson County
- Oswego County
- Onondaga County
- Cortland County
- Broome County
- Tioga County
- Tompkins County
- Cayuga County
- Chemung County
- Schuyler County
- Seneca County
- Wayne County
- Steuben County
- Yates County
- Ontario County
- Livingston County
- Monroe County
- Wyoming County
- Genesee County
- Orleans County
- Erie County
- Niagara County
The other counties were listed as either having a medium or low community level of COVID-19.
