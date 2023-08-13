Methamphetamine Pills Found During Traffic Stop In Yorktown: Police

The arrest resulted from a traffic stop originally conducted in Yorktown on Friday, April 28 that resulted in the suspect, 32-year-old Peerayoot Loimar of Yonkers, being found in possession of three unknown pill-like substances, Yorktown Police announced on Thursday, Aug. 10.

These pills were later found to be methamphetamine by analysis conducted by the Westchester County Department of Laboratories and Research, authorities said.

Months later, on Aug. 10, a Yorktown officer on patrol on Route 6 saw a vehicle allegedly move out of its lane unsafely and pulled it over.

Inside, the officer found Loimar and placed him under arrest on a charge of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Loimar was later released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Monday, Aug. 24.

