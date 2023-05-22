Man Kicks, Shatters Glass Door Of Business In Yorktown: Police

Yorktown resident Albert Tapia, age 30, was arrested on Monday, May 22 just before 2 a.m. for allegedly shattering the door of the Sunoco 7-Eleven gas station at 3650 Lee Blvd., according to Yorktown Police.

The incident allegedly happened on Sunday, April 16 just after 3 a.m., when police responded to the 7-Eleven and met with an employee who identified Tapia as the suspect. An investigation revealed that Tapia had kicked the door repeatedly before shattering it, and a warrant for his arrest was applied for and issued by Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, May 2.

Tapia was arrested on Monday morning when police went to his residence to serve him an order of protection from an unrelated case, the department said. After he was served this order of protection, he was arrested and taken to police headquarters where he was charged with third-degree criminal mischief.

Tapia was arraigned in court and then released on his own recognizance. He will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, June 1.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.