Man Jailed For Selling Drugs That Caused Fatal Overdose In Yorktown, Police Say

Yorktown resident Albert Tapia was arrested outside of his residence on Thursday, Feb. 15 in connection with a fatal overdose that occurred in October 2023, Yorktown Police announced.

According to the department, on Thursday, Oct. 26 around 3 p.m., Yorktown Police responded to a residence on East Main Street where the overdose happened. An investigation into the incident later determined that Tapia had allegedly sold a quantity of controlled substances to the victim, causing their death.

At the time of Tapia's arrest, officers also found that he violated a temporary order of protection issued by Westchester Family Court that stipulated he stay away from the person he had been inside a vehicle with, the department said.

After his arrest, Tapia was charged with:

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance;

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell;

Second-degree criminal contempt.

After Tapia was unable to post his bail, set at $50,000 cash, $100,000 bond, or $150,000 partially-secured bond, he was remanded to Westchester County Jail. He will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

