Latest Update: 2 Mohegan Lake Beaches Reopened After Algae Blooms Disappear

Two beaches in Northern Westchester have been allowed to open after testing confirmed the complete clearing of harmful algae blooms from the water. 

The Mohegan Colony Association beach in Mohegan Lake was one of the affected beaches.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
The following two beaches, both located in Mohegan Lake, were cleared to open on Thursday, July 18, the Westchester County Department of Health announced: 

  • Mohegan Colony Association;
  • Mohegan Beach Park District. 

Both beaches were originally shut down on Monday, July 8 as a precautionary measure, according to health officials. 

Their reopenings follow water testing that confirmed the algae bloom is now completely clear from swim areas.  

