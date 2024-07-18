Latest Update: 2 Mohegan Lake Beaches Reopened After Algae Blooms Disappear

The following two beaches, both located in Mohegan Lake, were cleared to open on Thursday, July 18, the Westchester County Department of Health announced:

Mohegan Colony Association;

Mohegan Beach Park District.

Both beaches were originally shut down on Monday, July 8 as a precautionary measure, according to health officials.

Their reopenings follow water testing that confirmed the algae bloom is now completely clear from swim areas.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.