Harmful Algae Blooms Close Pair Of Mohegan Lake Beaches

Two beaches in Mohegan Lake are closed until further notice due to the algae blooms, the Westchester County Department of Health announced on Monday, July 8.

The affected beaches are:

Mohegan Colony Association;

Mohegan Beach Park District.

The decision to close the beaches was a "precautionary measure," Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler said.

"Harmful Algae Blooms are more prevalent during hot days when water temperatures rise, leading to increased bacteriological growth rates," Amler added.

Before the beaches can be reopened, the algae have to be completely cleared from swim areas. Health officials will then take water samples and submit them for analysis.

