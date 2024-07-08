Mostly Cloudy 88°

Harmful Algae Blooms Close Pair Of Mohegan Lake Beaches

Two beaches in Northern Westchester are closed thanks to an outbreak of harmful algae blooms that could harm the health of swimmers who come into contact with it. 

The Mohegan Colony Association beach in Mohegan Lake is one of the affected beaches.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Two beaches in Mohegan Lake are closed until further notice due to the algae blooms, the Westchester County Department of Health announced on Monday, July 8. 

The affected beaches are: 

  • Mohegan Colony Association;
  • Mohegan Beach Park District. 

The decision to close the beaches was a "precautionary measure," Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler said. 

"Harmful Algae Blooms are more prevalent during hot days when water temperatures rise, leading to increased bacteriological growth rates," Amler added. 

Before the beaches can be reopened, the algae have to be completely cleared from swim areas. Health officials will then take water samples and submit them for analysis. 

