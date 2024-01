Two lanes of the northbound Taconic State Parkway in Yorktown between Exit 11 (Route 134) and Exit 13 (Underhill Avenue) will close on Wednesday, Jan. 3, and Thursday, Jan. 4, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The closures will last between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day, officials said, adding that the lane reduction will allow for bridge repairs.

