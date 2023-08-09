A Few Clouds 74°

Gas Station Attendant Touches 16-Year-Old Inappropriately In Yorktown: Police

A 24-year-old gas station employee faces charges after allegedly inappropriately touching a 16-year-old customer in Northern Westchester, police said. 

The incident happened at the Xtra Fuel gas station in Yorktown at 1917 Commerce St., police said.
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Wednesday, July 26 just before 9:30 p.m., when Yorktown Police were notified that a 16-year-old victim had been touched inappropriately, the department announced on Tuesday, Aug. 8. 

Officers then met with the girl's mother and began an investigation into the incident, which allegedly happened at the Xtra Fuel gas station at 1917 Commerce St. 

According to police, this investigation revealed that the attendant, identified as 24-year-old Antonio Morello of Yorktown, had grabbed the victim's buttocks several times without permission as she had been purchasing gas. 

Days later, on Friday, July 28 around 8:45 p.m., Morello arrived at Yorktown PD headquarters and was arrested on the following charges: 

  • Forcible touching;
  • Endangering the welfare of a child.

After he was processed, Morello was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Aug. 17. 

