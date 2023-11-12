Duo Nabbed With Over $1.5K Worth Of Stolen Clothing From Yorktown Store: Police

Yonkers residents Christopher Franklin, age 51, and Rafael Godoy, age 41, were both arrested on Sunday, Nov. 5 on grand larceny charges, Yorktown Police announced on Thursday, Nov. 9.

According to authorities, around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Dick's Sporting Goods inside the Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown at 650 Lee Blvd. for a reported theft. Police soon found the suspects' vehicle on Route 6 near the intersection with Lee Boulevard and pulled it over.

Officers then identified the occupants as Franklin and Godoy and found stolen clothing worth $1,524.83. Both men were then arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, police said.

After their arrests, Franklin was turned over to Greenburgh Police on an outstanding warrant, while Godoy was remanded to the Westchester County Department of Corrections. The duo will return to Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.