Drunk Man Caught Driving With 3 Wheels, Then Hospitalized In Yorktown: Police

The incident happened on Wednesday, May 31 just after 1:10 a.m., when police responded to the intersection of Hallocks Mill Road and Crompond Road (Route 202) in Yorktown after they received a report of a vehicle driving on three wheels, according to Yorktown Police.

Soon enough, officers found the vehicle traveling west on Crompond Road and pulled the car over.

Police then identified the driver as 24-year-old William Dalferes of Peekskill and determined that he had been driving while intoxicated with a covered rear license plate.

Dalferes was then arrested and taken to Hudson Valley Hospital for medical care before he was released and taken to police headquarters.

There, his arrest was processed and he was issued traffic tickets before being released on his own recognizance to a responsible third party. He will again appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, June 13.

