Damaging Wind Gusts Knock Out Power In Northern Westchester, Putnam

The gusty conditions arrived just after daybreak on Monday, March 11, and are expected to last through the late evening hours, according to the latest weather reports.

The winds, which range from 20 to 60 miles per hour, have caused trees and branches already made vulnerable by wet soil conditions and sap weight to fall, resulting in thousands of power outages.

As of Monday at around 4:30 p.m., Con Edison reported just over 630 customers without power in Westchester.

Meanwhile, NYSEG reported 1,228 outages in Westchester and 1,560 outages in Putnam at the same time.

In Westchester, a majority of the outages occurred in Bedford, while Putnam Valley had the highest total in Putnam County.

