Cops Catch Man Illegally Passing Stopped School Bus In Yorktown, Police Say

The incident happened on Tuesday, April 18 around 2:30 p.m., when police in Yorktown noticed a vehicle pass a school bus that was displaying a stop sign and flashing red lights on Route 202, according to Yorktown Police.

Officers then pulled the vehicle over and discovered that the driver, 25-year-old New York City resident Jerlin Veras, had a suspended license and was driving an unregistered motor vehicle, police said.

Veras was then arrested and charged with the following:

Failure to stop for a school bus;

Third-degree unlicensed operation;

Unregistered motor vehicle;

Driving without a seatbelt.

He will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, May 4.

The arrest comes as Westchester County officials propose legislation that would allow the use of cameras on school bus stop signs to catch others who illegally pass them.

In New York, it is illegal to pass a school bus when the red stop arm is in use, and drivers are required to stop when approaching the bus from the front or rear on any public highway, street, or private road.

