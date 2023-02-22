UA Theatres At Cortlandt Town Center To Remain Open In Mohegan Lake

A beloved movie theater in Northern Westchester that was previously slated to close will remain open for the time being.

The Regal United Artists Theatres at the Cortlandt Town Center, located in Mohegan Lake at 3131 East Main St. (Route 6), was previously included on a list of 39 cinemas owned by Regal Cinemas parent company Cineworld that were to have their leases rejected as part of bankruptcy court filings.

However, in court documents filed in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas Houston Divison on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 30 of these leases were removed from the list, as Cineworld will instead attempt negotiations with the landlords for each of these theaters.

The theater at Cortlandt Town Center was included as one of these 30 leases that will no longer be rejected by Cineworld, according to the court filing.

However, according to the filing, Cineworld is still able to authorize a lease rejection for each of these 30 theaters "at a later date", meaning that the future of the Cortlandt Town Center theater is not completely confirmed.

Still, the filing means that those who attend the theater will still be able to catch a flick for the time being. As of Wednesday, Feb. 22, the theater was still listing regular showtimes for movies.

