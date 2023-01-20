UA Theatres At Cortlandt Town Center To Close In Mohegan Lake, Reports Say

A beloved movie theater in Northern Westchester will soon close along with 38 other Regal Cinemas locations across the nation, according to multiple reports.

The Regal United Artists Theatres at the Cortlandt Town Center, located in Mohegan Lake at 3131 East Main St. (Route 6), is one of the 39 cinemas owned by Regal Cinemas parent company Cineworld that were announced to be closing beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 15, according to reports by CNN and Variety.

The announcement that the theaters would close came four months after Cineworld filed for bankruptcy in September 2022 because of the impact that the pandemic had on the theater industry, the media outlets reported.

The theater has received praise from visitors in several Google reviews.

"Excellent Customer service. Fantastic movies and snacks," said Howard Gould in one review.

"I love going to the movies! I've been going to that theater since 2001," said Shai Hamilton in another five-star review.

A full list of the 39 theaters that will close can be viewed by clicking here.

