Teen Duo Accused Of Bringing Weapon To Yorktown High School

The two boys, ages 13 and 14, were arrested on Monday, Nov. 13, and Tuesday, Nov. 14 following an investigation conducted by Yorktown Police, the department announced on Friday, Nov. 17.

According to the department, the events leading up to the arrests began on Wednesday, Oct. 18 around 10 a.m., when a weapon was found in Yorktown High School. This prompted a police response and investigation that resulted in the two teens being identified as suspects.

After police contacted the teens, they both voluntarily turned themselves in with a parent present. They were both charged with juvenile delinquency with an underlying charge of unlawful weapon possession by a person under 16, the department said.

The two teens, whose names were not released because of their age, were later released to their parents and will appear in the Westchester Department of Probation on Tuesday, Nov. 21, and Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.