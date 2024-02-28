19-Year-Old Leads Officers On Pursuit, Almost Hits Cop Cruiser In Yorktown: Police

Katonah resident Max Lupinacci was arrested on Monday, Feb. 26 in connection with an incident that happened in Yorktown on Thursday, Jan. 18, Yorktown Police announced on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

According to the department, at around 1 a.m. on the night of the incident, a Yorktown Police officer saw a vehicle speeding through a stop sign at the intersection of Commerce Street and Hanover Street. Authorities then tried pulling the car over, but it continued speeding on Moseman Road and Maxwell Court in a "reckless manner," police said.

During this pursuit, the vehicle began driving on the wrong side of the road with no headlights, almost hitting a Yorktown Police vehicle head-on, the department added.

Because of the safety risk, officers decided to stop the chase in the area of Route 35. New York State Police troopers later found the vehicle parked and unoccupied at Lupinacci's address.

After the pursuit, Yorktown Police began an investigation and identified Lupinacci as the driver. The department also discovered he had allegedly been driving with a suspended license.

Police soon secured a warrant for Lupinacci's arrest and caught him after the Carmel Police Department in Putnam County found him in their jurisdiction on Monday. Once he was taken back to Yorktown, Lupinacci was charged with:

Third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer;

Second-degree unlicensed operation;

Reckless driving.

Lupinacci was then remanded to Westchester County Jail after he was unable to post bail, which was set at $10,000 cash, $25,000 bond, or $50,000 partially-secured bond. He will appear in the Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, March 5.

