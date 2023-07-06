A Few Clouds 91°

18-Year-Old Drunk Driver Nabbed After Crashing In Yorktown: Police

An 18-year-old woman has been hit with drunk driving charges after crashing her car while intoxicated in Northern Westchester, police said. 

The crash happened on Granite Springs Road in Yorktown, police said.
Ben Crnic
The arrest stemmed from an early morning incident on Sunday, July 2 just before 6 a.m., when police in Yorktown responded to Granite Springs Road, where there had been a reported car crash. 

According to Yorktown Police, officers who arrived at the scene of the crash saw four people standing next to a vehicle that had been heavily damaged. 

After identifying the driver as an 18-year-old woman from Peekskill, an investigation found that the woman had been driving while drunk without a license and had been speeding. She also drove over hazard markings before the crash, police said. 

The woman, whose name was not released by the department due to her status as a youthful offender, was then arrested and taken to police headquarters, where a further investigation found that she had been driving with a blood alcohol content of over .08 percent. 

The woman was then charged with driving while intoxicated in addition to other traffic offenses before being released on her own recognizance to a responsible adult. 

She will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, July 13.  

