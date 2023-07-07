17-Year-Old Steals Wallet From Gym Locker In Yorktown: Police

The arrest stemmed from a complaint that Yorktown Police received on Thursday, June 1, in which a victim told the department that someone had stolen his wallet from his locker at 24 Hour Fitness on Tuesday, May 30.

The victim also told police that the wallet had contained four credit cards, which were used to make purchases the next day on Wednesday, May 31, according to Yorktown Police.

Authorities then began an investigation that eventually identified a 17-year-old boy from Yorktown as the suspect.

On Wednesday, July 5, the 17-year-old, whose name was not released by police because of his age, was brought to police headquarters by a parent. There, he was interviewed and admitted to taking the victim's wallet. He was then charged with:

Fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony;

Third-degree identity theft;

Petit larceny.

After being charged, the teenager was released to his parent's custody. He will appear in the Youth Part of Westchester County Superior Court on Thursday, July 13.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.