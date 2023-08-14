New Update: Underage Duo Charged In Fatal Shooting At Yonkers Parking Garage

The duo was arrested in connection with an incident that happened on Friday, July 28 at a parking garage in Yonkers at 73-83 Highland Ave., Yonkers Police announced on Monday, Aug. 14.

According to the department, on the day of the shooting, around 6:30 p.m., an unconscious male victim was found lying on the ground inside the parking garage. First responders soon realized the victim had suffered a gunshot wound and rushed him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was later identified as 16-year-old Pharrell Aguasvivas of the Bronx.

After Aguasvivas's death, Yonkers Police began an investigation into the incident, which eventually determined that he had been involved in a physical altercation with two male suspects on the bottom floor of the garage.

According to authorities, this altercation escalated as one of the suspects fired gunshots at Aguasvivas, hitting him once in the upper left area of his back.

As the investigation continued, the two suspects were later identified as two Yonkers residents aged 16 and 17 whose names were not released because of their age.

The duo was soon arrested and charged in the Youth Part of Westchester County Court with the following:

Second-degree murder;

Two counts of first-degree robbery;

Second-degree robbery;

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Tampering with physical evidence;

First-degree prosecution.

Additionally, the 16-year-old suspect was charged with a second count of second-degree murder.

Both suspects were remanded without bail, police said.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano praised the police work leading to the duo's arrest.

"I hope these arrests can be a deterrent and serve as a reminder to our young people to steer clear from the path of violence," he said.

Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza also commented on the murder, saying that he hopes the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of acting as good examples for young people.

"We would be remiss in not pointing out that the victim and both suspects involved are all minors; three young lives are now ruined," Sapienza said, adding, "As a community, we need to do a better job of guiding our youth to realize the lasting repercussions of their actions.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.