Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Man In Yonkers

Jacinto Campos-Tovar, age 84, was last seen in Yonkers in the area of 193 Elm St. on Sunday, May 14, according to Yonkers Police.

Campos-Tovar, who suffers from dementia, is described as a Hispanic man with white hair who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hat and navy blue shirt.

Anyone with information regarding Campos-Tovar's whereabouts is asked to call Yonkers Police at 914-377-7900 or call 911 if it is an emergency.

