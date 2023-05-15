Fair 72°

Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Man In Yonkers

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man from Westchester who suffers from dementia. 

Jacinto Campos-Tovar, age 84, was last seen in Yonkers on Sunday, May 14.
Jacinto Campos-Tovar, age 84, was last seen in Yonkers on Sunday, May 14. Photo Credit: Yonkers Police
Ben Crnic
Jacinto Campos-Tovar, age 84, was last seen in Yonkers in the area of 193 Elm St. on Sunday, May 14, according to Yonkers Police. 

Campos-Tovar, who suffers from dementia, is described as a Hispanic man with white hair who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. 

He was last seen wearing a black hat and navy blue shirt. 

Anyone with information regarding Campos-Tovar's whereabouts is asked to call Yonkers Police at 914-377-7900 or call 911 if it is an emergency.

