COVID-19: Yonkers Public Schools To Start Academic Year With Remote Learning

When the academic year begins, one of Westchester’s largest school district will be doing so remotely due to COVID-19.

The Yonkers Board of Education announced on Thursday, Aug. 20 that students will be learning remotely, at least through the month of September.

The Board said that staff will teach from the school buildings, but students will attend classes remotely using electronic devices.

In Yonkers, the school year is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

According to the Board, all students will begin online remote instruction, with K-12 students transitioning to a hybrid learning model on Monday, Oct. 5. Pre-K will begin the following day on Wednesday, Sept. 9 with a half-day orientation remotely, before providing remote learning later that month.

The Board noted that come Oct. 5, parents will have the option to continue remote learning. They also said that all dates are subject to change depending on the spread of COVID-19 and guidance from the state Department of Health.

Video from the Board of Education’s Special Meeting can be found here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.