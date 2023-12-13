Scammers Posing As Police, Telling Victims They Are Guilty Of Sex Crimes In Yonkers

In an announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 13, Yonkers Police warned residents that the scammers have been using a technique called spoofing to cause the number on victims' caller IDs to show a number belonging to the department's 2nd Precinct.

According to the department, the scammers have been telling victims that they have been found guilty of sex crimes. They then proceed to extort money from the victim to rectify the situation.

Police advised that the department does not call defendants to tell them of court verdicts and does not solicit money from the public.

Anyone who receives such a call is asked to hang up and report the incident to the department's non-emergency number at (914) 377-7900.

