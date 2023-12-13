A Few Clouds 42°

Scammers Posing As Police, Telling Victims They Are Guilty Of Sex Crimes In Yonkers

Authorities in Westchester are warning residents to look out for phone scammers who have been calling from a police number and extorting money from victims. 

In an announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 13, Yonkers Police warned residents that the scammers have been using a technique called spoofing to cause the number on victims' caller IDs to show a number belonging to the department's 2nd Precinct. 

According to the department, the scammers have been telling victims that they have been found guilty of sex crimes. They then proceed to extort money from the victim to rectify the situation. 

Police advised that the department does not call defendants to tell them of court verdicts and does not solicit money from the public. 

Anyone who receives such a call is asked to hang up and report the incident to the department's non-emergency number at (914) 377-7900. 

