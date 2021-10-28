Cuomo Expected To Be Charged With Allegedly Groping Former Aide, Reports Say

Embattled former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to be arrested and charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly groping a former aide, according to multiple reports.

Months after he resigned from office following the release of the Attorney General’s report into sexual harassment allegations made against, Cuomo is now reportedly facing a sex-crime complaint in Albany City Court.

The news was first reported by the New York Post and Independent New York Focus website.

If he is convicted of forcible touching, Cuomo would have to register as a sex offender, with a judge determining whether he is a “moderate” or “high" risk to the community.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Department would not comment on the matter.

“We have no comment for that at this time,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told New York Focus. “We are not confirming or denying.”

Although there have been multiple reports of Cuomo’s arrest and possible charges, the Albany Times Union is reporting that the summons was issued erroneously and that neither the former aide, Brittany Commisso, or her lawyers were aware of it.

Despite his resignation, Cuomo has continued to deny any wrongdoing, only apologizing “if he made anyone feel uncomfortable.”

James released a statement after criminal charges were brought against former Cuomo:

“From the moment my office received the referral to investigate allegations that former Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, we proceeded without fear or favor," she said. "The criminal charges brought today against Mr. Cuomo for forcible touching further validate the findings in our report.”

