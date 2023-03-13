YouTube Takes Down 'Violent, Graphic' Video Posted By Yonkers Police

A police department in Westchester ran into trouble with YouTube after the company removed a video posted by officers that they deemed was too violent.

The video-sharing website sent an email to Yonkers Police on Sunday, March 12 notifying them that it had removed a video posted by the department in 2021 that was in violation of YouTube's violent or graphic content policy.

The email, which was shared by the department on social media, said the video that had been removed had been titled "Yonkers Police arrest, charge 14 gang members in violent North Broadway assault" and that it had broken the company's rules.

"Content that contains violent or graphic footage posted in a sensational or exploitative manner is not allowed on YouTube," the company told the department in the email.

The video, which remains posted on the department's Twitter page, shows numerous members of the Bloodhouse Brims street gang assaulting a 33-year-old man on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The victim, who is clearly seen injured in the video, was left with bleeding on the brain, several broken and missing teeth, and wounds to his face, back, and arms, according to police.

Yonkers Police later appealed YouTube's decision. However, in a second email sent on Sunday by YouTube that the department also shared on social media, the company decided to deny the appeal.

"We know this is probably disappointing news, but it's our job to make sure that YouTube is a safe place for all," YouTube told Yonkers PD.

YouTube also confirmed that it would not re-upload the video.

The department expressed its dissatisfaction with the denial.

"Unfortunately, canceling content doesn't cancel the crime..." Yonkers Police said in a social media post in response to the decision to remove the video.

