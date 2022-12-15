Real-Life 'Hamburglar' Steals Food, Threatens Worker With Knife At NY McDonald's

Police in New York are searching for a real-life "Hamburglar" who they say stole food from a McDonald's after first threatening the cashier with a knife.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 in the Bronx.

The suspect went behind the counter and stole food, including hamburgers, stuffing the items into his pockets, according to the NYPD.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

