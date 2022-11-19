Police Investigating After 13-Year-Old Shot Inside Home In Yonkers

Police are investigating after a teenager was shot inside a home in Westchester.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 in Yonkers in the area of 160 Linden St., according to police.

A 13-year-old boy suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand and leg and was transported to a local area trauma center in stable condition, Yonkers Police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the incident occurred inside a residence and the injuries may have been the result of a self-inflicted accidental discharge, however, police are still investigating and this information is subject to change, said Dean Politopoulos of the Yonkers PD.

A firearm has been recovered, and no suspects are being sought at this time nor are there any apparent safety threats to the community, said police.

Additional information may be released as it becomes available.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

