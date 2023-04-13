New Update: Suspect Apprehended After Man Found Dead In Yonkers Parking Garage

A suspect who was allegedly involved in a fatal stabbing that left a man dead in a Westchester parking garage has been caught, police said.

White Plains resident Charles Necker, age 51, was arrested on Wednesday, April 12 after police in Yonkers discovered an unconscious man in a parking garage at 25 Prospect St., according to Yonkers Police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was discovered to have sustained numerous stab wounds. Upon searching him, officers also found a cell phone that belonged to Necker.

Further investigation resulted in authorities finding surveillance camera footage and witness accounts that identified Necker as a suspect in the stabbing.

Some of this evidence included a discovery that Necker had allegedly been involved in a dispute with the victim over property and surveillance footage that allegedly captured him discarding a knife in a nearby sewer.

This knife was later recovered and will be processed as forensic evidence.

Later in the day on Wednesday, Necker was located by Yonkers Police in Getty Square and apprehended without incident. He is charged with first-degree manslaughter, police said.

The victim's name has not yet been released pending notification of his family.

Yonkers Police First Deputy Chief Joseph Monaco praised the speed of the investigation.

"In just 14 hours from the discovery of the crime, detectives were able to place a suspect into custody and recover the potential weapon used in the stabbing," he said, adding, "We do not tolerate acts of violence in this city, and perpetrators should be aware that our officers and detectives will work tirelessly to bring you to justice should you attempt to do so here.”

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.