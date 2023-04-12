Stabbing Victim Found Dead In Parking Garage In Yonkers, Police Say

Authorities are investigating after a stabbing victim succumbed to his injuries in a parking garage in Westchester, police said.

The victim was found on Wednesday, April 12 around 2 a.m., when police spotted an unconscious man in a parking garage in Yonkers at 25 Prospect St., according to Yonkers Police.

Officers tried to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The area was then blocked off so police could begin a criminal investigation.

The early stages of this investigation revealed that the man had sustained several stab wounds, authorities said.

The victim's name has not yet been released, and no arrests have yet been made in connection with his death. More information may be released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Yonkers Police Detective Division at 914-377-7724.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

