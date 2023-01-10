New Charges For Teens Who Stabbed 16-Year-Old At School In Yonkers: Police

Two teens who allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old student at a school in Westchester County have been handed new murder charges, police said.

After attacking the victim at Yonkers Middle High School at 150 Rockland Ave. on Friday, Jan. 6, two 17-years-olds have been charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, according to Yonkers Police.

The attack started in a second-floor bathroom in the school when the two older teens began attacking the victim and worsened when the older students punched, kicked, and eventually stabbed the younger teen.

The fight was then stopped by school security, and the victim was taken to an area hospital.

The two suspects are considered Adolescent Offenders under New York State's Raise the Age legislation and will appear in youth criminal court, Yonkers Police said.

Their identities will not be released because of their young age.

Information regarding the motive for the attack has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.