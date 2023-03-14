Contact Us
Man Holds Up, Threatens EMS Crew In Yonkers: Police Investigating

Ben Crnic
An EMS crew was threatened by an unknown suspect in Yonkers, police said.
An EMS crew was threatened by an unknown suspect in Yonkers, police said. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Franz P. Sauerteig

Police are investigating after an unknown suspect held up an emergency medical services crew and threatened them in Westchester. 

The incident happened in Yonkers in late February or early March and allegedly involved an unknown man threatening an Empress EMS crew, according to Yonkers Police Lieutenant Dean Politopoulos. 

No gun was observed during the incident, and nothing was taken from the crew. There were also no injuries associated with the incident, Politopoulos said. 

Yonkers Police are still investigating the incident. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

