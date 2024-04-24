Blige, age 53, was named an inductee into the Cleveland-based Hall of Fame on Sunday, April 21.

In their write-up on their website, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said the Yonkers native has provided the soundtrack to countless fans' lives.

"Blige’s music echoes our experiences with love and life. She helps us move on, move out, and move up," the Hall of Fame wrote, continuing, "She’s the much-needed soundtrack to our heartache, vulnerability, and courage to refuse to accept anything less than we deserve. Long Live Queen Mary J!"

Born in 1971, Blige grew up in Yonkers' Schlobohm Housing Projects, where she faced a harsh upbringing that shaped her future success.

"Yonkers made me strong and made me believe in myself, because so many people would doubt you and not believe," Blige said in a 2012 interview referenced by Yonkers city officials in a social media post on Tuesday, April 23.

"There are people that would believe in you, but the environment was so harsh, nobody wanted you to get out, you know?" Blige continued.

The artist, known for hits such as "Real Love," "You Remind Me," and "Be Without You," thanked the Hall of Fame and her fans for her induction in an Instagram post on Monday, April 22.

"Beyond Grateful!!!!!! This is incredible!!! God always has the final say!!!! Thank you to my fans all over the world!!!! Tears of Joy!!!!" Blige wrote.

Blige, known for her oversized jerseys, baseball hats, and combat boots, first emerged as a successful artist in 1989 when she signed with Uptown Records.

Over the 1990s and 2000s, she released a string of hits that cemented her status as a hip-hop soul icon. Her success continues to this day, as she won an Emmy as recently as 2022 for her part in co-headlining the Super Bowl halftime show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.