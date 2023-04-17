Man Caught After Fleeing Serious Crash On Bronx River Parkway In Yonkers, Police Say

A man has been caught and charged after allegedly using an Uber to flee a crash on a parkway in Westchester that left two people critically injured, police said.

Bronx resident Tyshawn Bishoppe-Harris, age 21, was arrested on Friday night, April 14 in connection with a crash on the Bronx River Parkway in Yonkers that happened earlier that day around 7 a.m., according to Westchester County Police.

The crash involved a Ram 1500 pickup truck that was hit in the rear by an Acura MDX traveling northbound just north of the Oak Street exit.

This resulted in the truck leaving the roadway, rolling over, and slamming into a tree, leaving the two occupants severely injured. They were then taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

After the crash, both the driver and a passenger who had been in the Acura fled the scene on foot, heading toward MacQuesten Parkway in Mount Vernon.

Detectives then determined that the duo had left the scene in an Uber and that the Uber driver was unaware of the situation.

Bishoppe-Harris was later caught by authorities and charged with the following:

Reckless driving;

Leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

The second occupant of the Acura has not yet been caught.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

