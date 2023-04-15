Duo Causes Serious Crash, Then Flees From Bronx River Parkway In Yonkers, Police Say

Authorities are searching for two people who fled the scene of a crash on a parkway in Westchester that left two men seriously injured, police said.

The incident happened on Friday, April 14 around 7 a.m. when an Acura MDX traveling northbound on the Bronx River Parkway in Yonkers sideswiped one car and then slammed into the rear of a Ram 1500 pickup truck just north of the Oak Street exit, according to Westchester County Police.

This caused the truck to leave the roadway, roll over, and slam into a tree, leaving the two occupants severely injured. They are now hospitalized at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

Both the driver and the passenger of the Acura, a man and a woman, ran away from the scene on foot and were last seen in Mount Vernon on MacQuesten Parkway, police said.

Any witnesses who saw the crash or the aftermath are asked to call Westchester County Police at 800-898-TIPS (8477) or email tips@wccops.com.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

