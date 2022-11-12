Don't Be Next: Police In Yonkers Warning Against Catalytic Converter Thefts

After a string of catalytic converter thefts, police in Westchester County are warning people to protect their vehicles from being victimized next.

The thefts have been a problem in Yonkers, according to an announcement from Yonkers Police from Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Many criminals target the emissions control devices because they contain the precious metals platinum, rhodium, and palladium, and they can be sold for profit, Yonkers Police said.

In order to protect vehicles from thefts, which can take under a minute with the use of a reciprocating saw, Yonkers Police gave the following tips:

Park in a garage or other secured area;

Park in an area that is well-lit or has motion lights;

Park in view of surveillance cameras, or install them to watch your driveway;

Have a repair shop weld your vehicle identification number on the catalytic converter, or weld a cage over the device.

"Please remember to close your vehicle windows and lock your vehicle doors at night; and remove all personal property from your car - don't give thieves the opportunity to turn you into a victim!" Yonkers Police said.

Anyone witnessing suspicious behavior or a potential catalytic converter theft is asked to report it to Yonkers Police at (914) 377-7900.

