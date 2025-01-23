Over 1K Residents Without Gas For Months In Yonkers Closer to Relief Thanks to $4.6M Grant

A $4.6 million grant from Westchester County will fund critical infrastructure upgrades at the 415-unit, eight-building Palisade Towers housing complex on Schroeder Street in Yonkers, the city's Housing Authority announced.

The grant, provided through the county's Public Housing Authorities Improvement program, is intended to help resolve the ongoing crisis caused by a gas leak that led Con Edison to shut off service in August. It is part of a $7 million initiative by the county to repair aging infrastructure at public housing complexes throughout the county.

Officials revealed that the leak was just one symptom of the aging infrastructure at the complex, formerly known as the William A. Schlobohm Houses.

During a news conference at Palisade Towers, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano expressed gratitude for the county's support, noting that additional state and federal assistance is still needed.

"Additional funding is needed to carry out the work and we are hopeful that the state and federal governments will assist us because the lack of affordable housing nationwide is a serious problem so maintaining what we have is critical," Spano said.

The Yonkers Housing Authority has decided to convert Palisade Towers' gas lines to an electric system due to the prohibitive cost of repairs. In the meantime, temporary boilers have been installed to provide hot water, and residents have been supplied with convection and microwave ovens for cooking. Hundreds of new microwaves were delivered last week.

Wilson Kimball, CEO of the Yonkers Housing Authority, emphasized that while the county funding is appreciated, it will not cover the full cost of the project.

"The City and the Housing Authority have worked hard to make residents comfortable through temporary measures, but it is critical that the state and federal governments step up to complete the work," he said.

Resident Victor Mairena said he appreciates the work that has been done so far, but recognizes there is a lot more to get done: "Government is not easy, but we are getting there."

Palisade Towers underwent a major renovation in 2019, including updates to façades, windows, elevators, and kitchens. However, funding for additional infrastructure repairs had already been sought before the gas leak occurred, underscoring the need for long-term solutions.

