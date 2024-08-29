385 Families Left Without Hot Water, Cooking Gas After Leak At Yonkers Apartment Complex

The gas leaks were discovered by Con Edison on Wednesday, Aug. 28 in systems servicing the Palisade Towers apartment complex in Yonkers on Schroeder Street, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said on Thursday, Aug. 29.

As a result of the discovery, Con Edison cut gas service to the complex's 415 units as a precaution, forcing residents to lose cooking gas and hot water for an "undetermined amount of time."

To help the hundreds of affected families, city officials and housing authority staff will supply electric hot plates and microwaves to residents. Temporary boilers will also give affected units hot water by Tuesday, Sept. 3, according to Spano's office.

Additionally, Stew Leonard Jr. of the Stew Leonard's supermarket company will join Yonkers Housing Authority staff and emergency services personnel to donate 385 bags of food to affected residents on Friday morning, Aug. 30.

It is not yet known how long it will take for repairs to be made. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

