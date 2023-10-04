'Our New Normal': Yonkers Officials Call For Federal State Of Emergency Declaration

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Oct. 3, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano called on the US federal government to issue a state of emergency as a result of a storm system on Friday, Sept. 29 that brought devastation to the Hudson Valley.

"Friday’s storm resulted in flash flooding, travel disruptions, and damage in many of our low-lying areas and neighborhoods," Spano said, continuing, "The declaration by the federal government can provide the tools necessary to quickly and safely recover from the effects of the storm."

Spano also said the federal government should set aside more money in its budget for stormwater issues.

"The reality is that this is our new normal," Spano said, also adding, "Washington must address this deep pocket issue. We don’t have the ability to finance these type of projects alone – we need their partnership.”

During the storm on Friday, Spano called a state of emergency in Yonkers. Several other municipalities in Westchester did the same, including Mount Vernon and New Rochelle.

The city is now offering curbside pickup of storm debris to residents. Those interested can make an appointment by calling 914-377-HELP (4357).

