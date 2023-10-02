Partly Cloudy 75°

SHARE

Storm Aftermath: Clean-Up Begins After Heavy Rain Causes Evacuations, Flooding In Mamaroneck

Following a freak weather event that drenched Westchester with several inches of rain, residents are cleaning up the damage and returning to their homes after being forced to evacuate.

The storm caused countless roads in Westchester to flood, including Pinebrook Boulevard in New Rochelle.
The storm caused countless roads in Westchester to flood, including Pinebrook Boulevard in New Rochelle. Photo Credit: New Rochelle Police
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The inundation was the result of a slow-moving coastal storm system that dropped several inches of rain on the Hudson Valley and caused countless roads, basements, parks, and other buildings to flood. 

The effects of the storm were felt throughout coastal Westchester, including Rye and Mamaroneck, where residents were forced to evacuate their homes and head for shelter on higher ground. 

According to Mamaroneck village officials, around 50 families had to evacuate their homes at the height of the storm. Highland Hall and Island Village residents in Rye also were forced to temporarily leave their residences as well.

Additionally, basements of over 60 homes, two churches, and the non-profit Community Resource Center in Mamaroneck were flooded as a result of the downpours. These basements have since been pumped by the Mamaroneck Department of Public Works and Fire Department, officials said.

Mamaroneck and New Rochelle crews have since started to clear piles of debris left from the storm, in addition to returning vehicles to their owners after they were forced to abandon them on flooded roadways. 

According to Westchester County Police, several motorists had to be rescued from these abandoned vehicles during the storm, including a woman who was carried to safety by officers after becoming stuck on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Pleasant.

Another similar rescue involved two adults and a 2-year-old child who were rescued from a vehicle on the Saw Mill River Parkway near the New York City line when the water level rose halfway up the car's doors, leaving them unable to get out, police said.

One mayor in Westchester compared the storm to another recent severe weather event.

"Friday’s storm rivaled Hurricane Ida, which swept through and devastated Mamaroneck in September 2021," said Mamaroneck Mayor Tom Murphy, who added, "Fortunately, the damage from Friday’s storm was significantly less." 

to follow Daily Voice Mamaroneck and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE