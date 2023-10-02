Storm Aftermath: Clean-Up Begins After Heavy Rain Causes Evacuations, Flooding In Mamaroneck

The inundation was the result of a slow-moving coastal storm system that dropped several inches of rain on the Hudson Valley and caused countless roads, basements, parks, and other buildings to flood.

The effects of the storm were felt throughout coastal Westchester, including Rye and Mamaroneck, where residents were forced to evacuate their homes and head for shelter on higher ground.

According to Mamaroneck village officials, around 50 families had to evacuate their homes at the height of the storm. Highland Hall and Island Village residents in Rye also were forced to temporarily leave their residences as well.

Additionally, basements of over 60 homes, two churches, and the non-profit Community Resource Center in Mamaroneck were flooded as a result of the downpours. These basements have since been pumped by the Mamaroneck Department of Public Works and Fire Department, officials said.

Mamaroneck and New Rochelle crews have since started to clear piles of debris left from the storm, in addition to returning vehicles to their owners after they were forced to abandon them on flooded roadways.

According to Westchester County Police, several motorists had to be rescued from these abandoned vehicles during the storm, including a woman who was carried to safety by officers after becoming stuck on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Pleasant.

Another similar rescue involved two adults and a 2-year-old child who were rescued from a vehicle on the Saw Mill River Parkway near the New York City line when the water level rose halfway up the car's doors, leaving them unable to get out, police said.

One mayor in Westchester compared the storm to another recent severe weather event.

"Friday’s storm rivaled Hurricane Ida, which swept through and devastated Mamaroneck in September 2021," said Mamaroneck Mayor Tom Murphy, who added, "Fortunately, the damage from Friday’s storm was significantly less."

