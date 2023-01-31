Yonkers Sex Offender Shares Child Porn On Social Media, Gets Years In Prison

An already-registered sex offender from Westchester County was sentenced to years in prison for sharing child pornography on social media.

Yonkers resident Demetrious Kotopoulos, age 41, was sentenced to three to six years in state prison for sharing and possessing child pornography, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Kotopoulos, who was already on probation for a prior sex offense conviction, uploaded a file of a nude child engaged in sexual conduct to the social media messaging platform Discord on two occasions between March 2021 and April 2022. He also possessed a video of an approximately 10-year-old child engaging in a sexual act, according to Rocah.

Additionally, Kotopoulos illegally created a new email address between August 2018 and April 2022 without reporting it to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, which he was required to do as a registered sex offender.

After an investigation into Kotopoulos prompted by a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program, he was arrested on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Kotopoulos pleaded guilty to the following charges on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022:

Promoting an obscene sexual act by a child;

Possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child;

Failure to register and verify.

After his sentence, Kotopoulos will be required to re-register as a sex offender. He was originally registered as one after being sentenced to 10 years of probation in April 2018 for similar child pornography charges.

Rocah commented on the sentencing.

"Let this sentence serve as a reminder that my office will relentlessly investigate and prosecute sex offenders, especially those who exploit and threaten our children," Rocah said.

