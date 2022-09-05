Westchester 'Bicycle Sundays' Schedule Released

Cyclists will soon be able to enjoy the colorful foliage on a stretch of the Bronx River Parkway with the return of "Bicycle Sundays."

Westchester County officials announced that a portion of the parkway is set to close to vehicles for the exclusive use of bicyclists, joggers, walkers, scooters, and strollers on select dates in September and October.

The course will run from the Westchester County Center in White Plains south to Scarsdale Road in Yonkers, for a round-trip of 13.1 miles, officials reported.

Bicycle Sundays will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates:

Sept. 11

Sept. 18

Sept 25

Oct. 2

“As summer winds down and back-to-school schedules start to fill up, Bicycle Sundays are a great way for families to take time to be together while participating in a healthy activity," Westchester County Executive George Latimer said.

The event is presented by Westchester County Parks and sponsored by the Westchester Parks Foundation and its partners, through donations from co-presenting sponsors NewYork-Presbyterian, NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester, Con Edison and BJ’s Wholesale Club, with support from WHUD, officials said.

