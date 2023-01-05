Man Who Threw Puppy Into Traffic In Yonkers Gets More Than Year In Prison

A Westchester County man who killed a 12-week-old puppy by throwing it into oncoming traffic has been sentenced to more than a year in prison.

Mount Vernon resident Thaddeus Jones, age 34, was sentenced to 14 months in prison on Thursday, Jan. 5 for killing the puppy in May 2022, Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced.

On Saturday, May 14, 2022, around 7 p.m., Jones was a passenger in his friend's car when he grabbed their Pitbull puppy named “Lady” and threw it into oncoming traffic in Yonkers on Yonkers Avenue. Lady was then immediately hit by a car and was killed.

After this, Jones yelled "f__k your dog" to his then-friend while police questioned him. He was arrested soon after and pleaded guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals on Thursday, Nov. 10.

"This defendant killed a puppy for no reason and will now face consequences behind bars," Rocah said of the crime, adding, "his kind of depraved conduct toward animals will not be tolerated in Westchester County."

