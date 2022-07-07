Mount Vernon Man Charged With Animal Cruelty, Accused Of Killing 12-Week-Old Puppy

A 34-year-old man was indicted for allegedly throwing a 12-week-old puppy to its death on a Westchester County roadway.

Thaddeus Jones, of Mount Vernon, was indicted for aggravated cruelty to animals in an incident that happened in Yonkers, according to an announcement from Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah on Thursday, July 7.

He was also charged with two counts of second-degree criminal impersonation and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and he was arraigned on Thursday, July 7, Rocah said.

Rocah reported that Jones is alleged to have traveled in a car with a driver, two other passengers, and the driver's pitbull puppy at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.

When the driver pulled over on the side of the road, Jones exited the car, grabbed the puppy, and threw the animal onto Yonkers Avenue, the DA's Office said.

The puppy was struck and killed by oncoming traffic, according to the report.

The DA's Office said Jones is also accused of providing false identification to law enforcement and being in possession of methamphetamine.

He was arrested by the Yonkers Police Department shortly after the incident, Rocah reported.

Jones is set to appear in court again on Friday, July 22, Rocah said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.