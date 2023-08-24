New Update: Teenage Duo Charged With Attempted Murder After Yonkers Shooting, Police Say

The arrests resulted from an incident on Tuesday, Aug. 22 just after 2 p.m., when Yonkers Police responded to the area of 1 Schroeder St. for a reported shooting, according to Yonkers Police Detective Sergeant Frank M. DiDomizio.

Arriving officers soon found a 21-year-old man from Yonkers who had suffered a gunshot wound to each leg. First responders then tended to the man's injuries before taking him to an area hospital in stable condition.

Following the shooting, Yonkers detectives began working the case and ultimately determined that two suspects had arrived at the location in a vehicle and fired several gunshots at the victim before driving away. The victim had been their intended target, DiDomizio said.

One of these suspects, a 17-year-old Yonkers resident, was later apprehended after authorities identified and located the vehicle involved in the shooting. The second suspect, a 15-year-old Yonkers resident, was later apprehended as well.

They were both charged with the following:

Second-degree attempted murder;

First-degree attempted assault;

Second-degree assault;

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Both boys were arraigned in the Youth Part of Westchester County Court and remain in custody. Their names will not be released because of their young age, police said.

The victim's name was also not released.

Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza praised the efforts of the detectives who located the suspects.

"Our members had suspects in custody within hours of this shooting, taking two violent individuals off the street," Sapienza said, adding, "Once again, we find ourselves at the conclusion of a violent incident involving minors. We need the support of our community and our families to stress to our youth that violence is not the answer.”

