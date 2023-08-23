Shooting Near Apartment Building Injures Victim In Yonkers: Suspect At Large, Police Say

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 22 in Yonkers in the area of 1-8 Schroeder St. near the Palisade Towers apartment complex, according to Yonkers Police Detective Sergeant Frank M. DiDomizio.

The shooting left one victim shot in both of their legs, who is now reported as being in stable condition, DiDomizio said.

The investigation into the shooting is now ongoing and detectives are currently following up on leads in addition to processing evidence recovered at the scene.

The incident is now believed to be a targeted attack, according to DiDomizio, who added that it was not a random act of violence and that there is no current danger to the public.

More information is expected to be released as it becomes available, DiDomizio added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

