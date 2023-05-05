New Update: ID Released Of Woman Found Dead By Bronx River In Yonkers

A woman identified as 28-year-old Nicosha Gayle of the Bronx was found on the banks of the Bronx River in Yonkers on Monday morning, May 1 a little after 10 a.m., according to Westchester County Police Public Information Officer Kieran O'Leary.

The location where Gayle was found is around a half-mile north of the New York City line.

Gayle had not been in any possession of ID when she was found, which led to it taking several days before she was identified using dental records, O'Leary said.

Her family was notified of her death on Thursday, May 4.

Although the Westchester Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy earlier in the week, her cause of death remains undetermined.

The investigation into Gayle's death is ongoing. Authorities are currently awaiting the results of a toxicology test.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

