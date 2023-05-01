Body Found Near Bronx River In Yonkers: Developing

The woman's body was found on the banks of the Bronx River in Yonkers on Monday morning, May 1 a little after 10 a.m., according to Westchester County Police Public Information Officer Kieran O'Leary.

The location where the body was found is around a half-mile north of the New York City line.

The circumstances and cause of the woman's death are now under investigation by County Police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

