Body Found Near Bronx River In Yonkers: Developing

Police are investigating a woman's death after her body was found by the banks of a river in Westchester, police said. 

The woman's body was found by the Bronx River in Yonkers just north of the New York City line.
Ben Crnic
The woman's body was found on the banks of the Bronx River in Yonkers on Monday morning, May 1 a little after 10 a.m., according to Westchester County Police Public Information Officer Kieran O'Leary. 

The location where the body was found is around a half-mile north of the New York City line. 

The circumstances and cause of the woman's death are now under investigation by County Police. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

