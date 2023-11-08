New 'Thriving' Eatery Now Serving Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner In Yonkers

Beer Garden Bar & Grill, located in Yonkers at 887 Midland Ave., is now open to customers, Yonkers city officials announced on Friday, Nov. 3.

In a social media post, officials said the new eatery joined the city's "family of thriving local businesses."

The grill serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and also offers takeout in addition to dining in. Visitors can also stop by the bar to grab a drink.

Some delicious menu items include Beer Garden chicken wings with a choice of buffalo, bourbon barbeque, and Nashville hot sauces; the "New Yorker" burger on a toasted garnished roll; fully-loaded taco fries; and Beer Garden onion rings served complete with chipotle aioli dipping sauce.

Those with a sweet tooth will also want to stop by, as the restaurant serves up irresistible desserts such as Granma's apple pies and Limoncello sponge cakes.

The full menu can be viewed by clicking here.

