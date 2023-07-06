New Lidl Grocery Store Coming To Yonkers

The new Lidl store would be located in Yonkers in the Central Plaza Shopping Center on Central Park Avenue, according to a Lidl spokesman.
The company, which operates out of Germany, is currently in the site approval process with the city and says that it is too early to offer a specific timeline for when the store would be constructed and opened.
The store would be the first Lidl store to open in Westchester.
Lidl, pronounced "Lee-dul," currently operates around 12,000 stores in more than 30 countries and about 180 stores in the US.
This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
