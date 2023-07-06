A Few Clouds 88°

New Lidl Grocery Store Coming To Yonkers

A new supermarket that will be located in Westchester is in the planning stages. 

A rendering of the proposed Lidl store that would be located in Yonkers at the Central Plaza Shopping Center if approved.
A rendering of the proposed Lidl store that would be located in Yonkers at the Central Plaza Shopping Center if approved. Photo Credit: Lidl
Ben Crnic
The new Lidl store would be located in Yonkers in the Central Plaza Shopping Center on Central Park Avenue, according to a Lidl spokesman. 

The company, which operates out of Germany, is currently in the site approval process with the city and says that it is too early to offer a specific timeline for when the store would be constructed and opened. 

The store would be the first Lidl store to open in Westchester. 

Lidl, pronounced "Lee-dul," currently operates around 12,000 stores in more than 30 countries and about 180 stores in the US.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

